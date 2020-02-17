Sibanye-Stillwater appoints non-executive director

PGM producer Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Richard (Rick) Menell as the Lead Independent Director (LID) of the Board.

Menell’s appointment is effective from 14 February 2020. He has been part of Sibanye-Stillwater for the past seven years after he was appointed as a non-executive director in January 2013.

With 40 years’ experience Menell has served as the President of the Chamber of Mines, Chairman of Anglovaal Mining and deputy Chairman of Rainbow Minerals among others. His experience has made him an instrumental member of the Board and his leadership as the LID will enhance the Company’s corporate governance and Board processes.