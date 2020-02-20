Digital mining seminar

The Wits Mining Institutes’ (WMI) Digital Mining Laboratory (Digimine) will be hosting their annual seminar on digital mining technology from 7-9 April 2020 at the University of Witwatersrand Club.

The seminar sheds light on digital technology trends within the mining industry and will be headlined by a keynote address by Sibanye-Stillwater’s CEO, Neal Froneman.

“The seminar is for anyone interested in digital mining in the underground environment,” said WMI director Professor Fred Cawood. “We will showcase our laboratory and our research agenda –developing digital technologies for mining applications.”

Professor Cawood said delegates will learn about the research and case studies developed in recent years by the DigiMine, the WMI and its partners. The keynote address, which will focus on Sibanye-Stillwater’s view of mining in the digital age, will be followed by a range of informative and interactive sessions highlighting technological systems for the mining industry.

“It is a unique event that provides delegates with access to information on advanced fundamental and applied research and demonstrates the value of application through real word case studies”, says Alex Fenn, Sibanye-Stillwater’s group head of innovation. “The seminar is unique in the sense that it truly bridges the gap between industry and academia, a much-needed connection given the times”.

Attendees will gain first-hand insights into how these have been applied to solve 21st century mining problems. The seminar also counts as a Wits University-accredited short course, so participants will receive a certificate of competence.

Workshop highlights include a keynote address Neal Froneman, on Sibanye-Stillwater’s view of Mining in the Digital Age and talks by Professor Ian Jandrell (Dean of Wits University’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment) and Alex Fenn (Head of Technology and Innovation at Sibanye-Stillwater).

There will also be a visit to the DigiMine laboratory, demonstrating the process within the laboratory as well as highlighting key best practice technology and systems. Selected postgraduate research students and technology partners will present their work and demonstrate their solutions – highlighting the unique and symbiotic relationship between the DigiMine’s research agenda and industry in general.

There will be additional case studies on best practice systems as well as opportunities for the delegates to participate in various simulated environments as individuals and groups.