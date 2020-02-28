Budget a positive first step

In a statement, the Minerals Council South Africa responded to the budget speech by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. The Council acknowledged that Mboweni took the necessary steps to address the economic crisis facing South Africa currently.

In his speech, Mboweni committed to achieving more than R50 billion a year in reduced spending, through trimming the State wage bill, removing funds from government departments that haven’t used them and by cutting various forms of wasteful expenditure. Education, health and police spending would be exempt from the State wage bill.

“The Budget deficit to GDP ratio of 6.8% in 2020/21 remains high, and the reduction of the deficit to 5.7% over three years is in the right direction but too slow. Importantly the primary deficit narrows from 2.6% of GDP in 2020/21 to 1.1% of GDP in 2022/23,” said Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter. He added that South Africa needed to achieve a primary in order to stabilise the deficit and debt levels.

Mboweni also vowed to do all that was possible to fix embattled power utility Eskom. Power shortages have resulted in rolling blackouts which have had negative consequences on the economy and many industries including the mining industry. Private power generation for self-use would be helpful in addressing the power supply issues currently facing the country. “There is no doubt that self-generation will plug a hole in short-term supply deficits by reducing demand pressures and raising overall supply,” the statement read.

The statement also mentioned that the mining industry could alone deliver some 2.3MW into the system within the next 36 months. To do so, government would need to reduce regulatory obstacles to allow the plans to be approved and implemented. “We do hope that this Budget will be deemed adequate to save South Africa from losing its last investment grade rating, that of Moody’s,” said Baxter in conclusion. He added that by so doing, it would the budget would assist in achieving the growth goals. “There is much more hard work to be done to stabilise the fiscus and make South Africa attractive for investment and growth. This budget was a positive first step,” Baxter said.