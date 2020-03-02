Team SA participates in PDAC 2020

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2020 trade and conference show is currently underway in Toronto, Canada. This year, South Africa will be participating in the PDAC trade and conference show.

The purpose of the annual gathering is to promote dialogue and cooperatives, respectful and mutually-beneficial relationships between indigenous communities and the minerals industry. Taking place from 1 – 4 March 2020, the event aims to support positive relationships between communities, mineral exploration and mining companies.

Team South Africa will be led by Gwede Mantashe who will deliver a keynote address at the conference. Also, part of team South Africa are the South African Council for Geosciences (CGS), Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC), South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator (SADPMR), MINTEK and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

According to a statement released by the Department of Minerals Resources and energy, the seminar aims to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to growing and sustaining the mining industry through innovation and further confirm the country as a favourable investment destination.