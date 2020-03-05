Generator series revealed to the market

Cummins introduced its latest gas product innovation, the C25G gas generator series, to the global power generation markets during the 2020 Middle East Energy (MEE) show at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE from 3 to 5 March.

The C25G series is engineered to deliver superior fuel efficiency, with a power density of 500 kW and 580 kW from a 25-litre engine, while providing reduced maintenance costs per kWh. Together with interconnectivity across the Cummins gas product range, and the vast support network, the C25G has been designed to support any gas-power need.

This new series offers a total package of gas-generator capabilities for combined heat and power (CHP/CCHP), demand side management, and alternative fuel applications, while being suitable for a diverse set of industries, ranging from hospitals and manufacturing to commercial building and utilities requiring continuous operation, whether it is grid parallel or island mode.

“Following the launch of the HSK78G gas-generator series, Cummins is now extending its portfolio with the addition of the C25G gas series, offering a wider range of integrated solutions to better serve the needs of our customers across key power nodes,” Chris Downs, Cummins global energy management marketing leader, highlights.

The C25G models comply with all global emissions regulations, while delivering a high electrical efficiency up to 41.6% and 40.6% on pipeline natural gas, down to 71 and 68 methane number (MN) respectively at full power. In addition to its generator capabilities, the innovative control systems fitted to the C25G series provide users with access to advanced monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive analytics, maximising the generators’ uptime and reducing maintenance labour costs.

The greater fuel flexibility offered by the C25G series allows users to utilise a wide range of fuels, including pipeline natural gas down to 60 MN, and low BTU fuels, offering robust uninterruptible power at any time. In addition to the fuel flexibility, the C25G series can minimise the environmental impact with its cogeneration capabilities The NOX emissions are as low as 250 MN/Nm3, meeting global product-compliance requirements and certifications.

Additional benefits linked with the cogeneration offering involve CO2 recovery to be used for heating, cooling, or steam generation, while achieving a superior thermal efficiency of up to 46.2% and 48% on pipeline natural gas. Alongside these advantages, users can benefit from additional financial savings by selling the excess power back to the national grid.

Similar to the HSK78G series, the C25G models can also run reliably under extreme conditions. The C25G series can deliver full power performance even in ambient temperatures of up to 41°C for the 500 kW and up to 34°C for the 580 kW models.

“Even though the C25G is not the biggest gas generator in our current gas product range, the benefits of this platform are huge. The significant time- and labour-saving features, combined with long service intervals, offer a unique gas-powered solution with improved uptime and low cost of ownership,” Downs concludes.