White Paper for women in mining

The Minerals Council South Africa has released a White Paper

on Women in Mining, which aims to streamline the industry’s strategies to

advance women in the industry.

The focus of the White Paper is on improving the

representation of women in the sector and encouraging leaders to make decisions

that are in the best interest of women.

The White Paper forms part of ongoing work that the Minerals

Council, together with its tripartite partners in government and organised

labour, is doing to promote gender diversity and inclusion at all levels in the

workplace. It makes provision for ensuring that women are given ample

opportunity to achieve their full potential at work and prioritises the closing

of the gender pay gap. The importance of policies and programmes that advance

and protect women, including those that address gender-based violence and

sexual harassment, is also emphasised.

Women make up 12% of the mining industry, which places the

industry behind others in the country. South Africa also lags behind other

mining countries such as Australia and Canada, whose representation of women in

mining sits at 17% and 16% respectively.

“The participation of women in business has been shown to

positively influence the bottom line of companies and to contribute to enhanced

sustainability,” said Deshnee Naidoo, CEO, Vedanta Zinc International and the

Minerals Council board member championing this initiative. “In the mining

industry in particular, gender-inclusive workplaces have also been shown to be

safer.”

Naidoo was nominated by the Minerals Council Board to lead

the development of the initiative, and Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head: Health, leads

the project from within the Minerals Council.

Naidoo added that she took the responsibility of gender

transformation in the mining industry very seriously. “The true potential of

the mining industry will be unleashed when we reach the goal of a 50/50 gender

split – that is when we will begin to realise creating a net positive effect as

an industry,” Naidoo said.

The White Paper offers an action plan for member companies

to follow in order to address this issue proactively. It stresses the need for

diversity and inclusion programmes that specifically include men, for the

inclusion of women in mining to be part of KPIs in senior management

performance plans, and for workplaces to be reviewed and adapted to ensure that

women’s needs are catered for. It also pushes for women-focused job shadowing,

training, recruitment, retention and succession planning interventions, and the

need for collaborations with other partners that advance the cause of women in

mining.

“A Minerals Council survey conducted in 2019 found that

successful women in mining strategies are those that are led by CEOs,” said Dr

Balfour. “And we will be depending on the industry’s leaders to execute this

strategy.”

Minerals Council CEO, Roger Baxter, noted that addressing

gender imbalances, and creating workplaces that are fair and safe for men and

women, have long been a focus of the Minerals Council. This revitalised

programme builds on the work we have done, and that the companies have done, in

the past, but seeks to accelerate and elevate it into the future.

