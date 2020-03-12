Advanced technologies in digital mining

Digital Technology Trends for Twenty-First Century Mining will be unpacked at the Sibanye-Stillwater Digital Mining Laboratory’s (DigiMine) annual seminar at the Wits Mining Institute (WMI) from 7 to 9 April 2020.

One of the highlights of the event is a keynote address by Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater on the company’s view of mine digitization in the 21st Century. Also in the speaker lineup are Professor Ian Jandrell, dean for the Faculty of Engineering and the built environment at Wits University, and Alex Fenn, manager for new technology and innovation at Sibanye-Stillwater.

DigiMine’s advanced and applied research, as well as the industry’s best technological systems for the mining industry will also be showcased in a series of interactive sessions.

Attendees will benefit from first-hand experience of applying various digital technologies and applications to solve the 21st Century mining problems. The seminar is a Wits-accredited short course – giving participants an opportunity to receive a certificate of competence.

According to Professor Fred Cawood, the seminar will be beneficial for anyone interested in digital mining in the underground environment. “We will be showcasing our laboratory as well as our research agenda to develop digital technologies for mining applications. Delegates will be able to appraise relevant research and case studies that have been developed in recent years by the DigiMine, WMI and its partners.”

The WMI conducts and facilitates multidisciplinary research, encouraging partnerships to ensure a sustainable business model. Its flagship programme is the digital mining laboratory, DigiMine, where its focus is to conduct tests, research and development for transferring surface digital technologies into the underground mining environment. It also identifies and develops skills required to operate 21st Century, technologically-intensive mines, which feed into a programme for developing modern skill-sets at artisan, technician and professional levels for the mining sector.