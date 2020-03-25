Sibanye-Stillwater prepares mines for lockdown

Since the announcement of a nationwide 21-day lockdown for South Africa, many companies have been putting measures in place to implement the lockdown. PGM producer Sibanye-Stillwater has started processes to put its South African operations under temporary care and maintenance during the lockdown period.

The nation-wide lockdown enacted in terms of the Disaster Management Act, is an emergency protocol that requires South Africans to stay at home except those individuals and businesses supplying essential services to the country.

In a statement earlier this week, the company emphasised that the safety, health and wellbeing of employees, contractors and communities was extremely important. “While we have currently had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our operations, we are mindful of the heightened risk and role we have to play in arresting the spread of this global pandemic,” the statement said.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases at Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations. The PGM and gold producer explained that it was working closely with various stakeholders including government, communities and labour representatives to reduce the spread of the virus.