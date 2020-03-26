New GM for Fluor SA

Fluor Corporation recently announced the appointment of Bill Langenbach as the company’s new general manager for South Africa.

Langenbach has been working for Fluor for the past 30 years and has held various positions within the company having worked on various projects. Until recently, he was the head of operations for Fluor’s South Africa office.

“I look forward to continue building Fluor’s presence in Africa as we offer comprehensive services to clients in diverse industries across the region,” said Langenbach.