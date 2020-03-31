SAIMM postpones events until July

The Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) has released a statement regarding a way forward in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Following the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), SAIMM is adhering to the request by the national government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). The welfare of everyone remains our top priority,” the statement read.

Before the announcement of the national 21-day lockdown, the SAIMM Council was deliberating on the way forward. The Institution will continue to monitor the situation closely and communicate with members to keep them informed on how this will impact the Institute going forward.

“We have postponed all conferences and other events that were scheduled up to the end of July and instead plan to deliver some of them later in the year or via virtual conferencing platforms.” More will be shared information on developments in the coming weeks. The various organising committees are deliberating options for the affected events and participants will be contacted directly with more information on how these events will be rolled out.

“We urge all our local members to follow the rules as laid down by our national government, and our international members to follow those implemented by their respective governments.”