Update on DMRE lockdown interventions

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe provided an updated on the interventions taken by the Department since the nationwide 21-day lock-down came into effect.

According to Mantashe, the Department has been working closely with key stakeholders in the minerals and energy portfolio to monitor and ensure compliance with the lockdown regulations gazetted by Government.

Mining interventions

“In our previous briefing, we outlined that mining operations will be scaled down significantly, particularly deep-level mining. Essential services supporting the sector – including security and related infrastructure, maintenance, water pumping and ventilation, must continue,” Mantashe said.

He added that mines supplying coal to Eskom continued to operate, while the production of gold, chrome, manganese, iron ore and other sectors would operate at scaled down levels. This was to allow smelters – which cannot be switched on and off abruptly – to remain operational.

“On Tuesday we undertook unannounced visits to three collieries in Mpumalanga – Exxaro’s Matla Coal operation, Glencore’s Impunzi Colliery and Seriti’s Kriel Colliery.” These operations are among those supplying coal to Eskom. Mantashe explained that the purpose of the visits was to assess compliance with the directives and guiding principles issued to mines on how to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe during a visit to Exxaro’s Matla Mine in Mpumalanga.

Credit: Twitter

“We found that the mines are not at the same level in terms of their state of readiness to respond to COVID-19. There are some pockets of excellence, while others are lagging behind.” Mines were encouraged to collaborate and share information and best practice to ensure that they were all on an equal level in terms of their response to COVID-19.

Mantashe added that the Department also received information from employees at some mining houses, bringing attention to incidents of non-adherence at their respective operations. In dealing with this, inspectors have been tasked to ensure compliance during this period and will intensify visits – both scheduled and unannounced – to those mines still operating.

“We are doing this not to be punitive, but with the primary objective of safeguarding the lives of employees, suppliers, contractors and all those they will come into contact with during this period. While we understand the negative impact that the virus will have on the mining and energy sectors, we must appreciate that this is not the time to put profits at the expense of the health and safety of the people. Zero harm remains a priority, even more so during this time,” he said.

Energy interventions

On energy, the Department managed to secure fuel supply sufficient to meet demand, despite two refineries that have been shutdown. Engen’s Durban refinery and the Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town are the affected refineries. Mantashe highlighted that since the lock-down commenced, there has been no load shedding.

“Our ongoing collaboration will ensure that we can manage the spread of the virus” Gwede Mantashe

“I understand that some of the convenience stores (C-Stores) on the forecourt have been prohibited from operating. This is currently being addressed, as these stores also provide food, which is declared as essential goods.” When they are cleared to operate, it is important that the C-Stores follow the directives in the Regulations, to maintain hygiene and protect consumers. “Guidelines to this effect will be issued to ensure that C-Stores assist in enhancing security and accessibility of essential goods and services,” Mantashe added.

In terms of COVID-19 cases in the mining and energy sectors, Mantashe said there were three confirmed cases in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, respectively.

“We encourage employers and unions in these industries to continue engaging on issues directly affecting employees and proactively manage them. This should be done in the interests of ensuring employee health and safety, as well as ensuring that companies are able to meet their obligations during this time.” A follow-up meeting with employers and unions scheduled to take place this week.

Mantashe also thanked the mining and energy sectors for heeding the call by Government to assist in managing the spread of the corona virus. “We welcome the offers of support from the sectors, including medical supplies, equipment, as well as availing health and other facilities. To date, about 770 beds have been made available for quarantine and self-isolation by a number of mining companies,” he said. In addition, Mantashe commended efforts, and encouraged all companies to provide support to the COVID-19 cause in any way they can.

“Our ongoing collaboration will ensure that we can manage the spread of the virus, and beyond this, to support efforts to get the economy up and running again,” Mantashe concluded.

All administrative queries in the DMRE can be directed to the following people:

Tseliso Maqubela, Deputy Directors General of Petroleum and Petroleum Products Regulation – Contact number: 082 450 9224

Mmadikeledi Malebe, Deputy Directors General of Mineral Regulation – Contact number: 082 446 6038

Ntokozo Ngcwabe, Deputy Directors General of Mineral Policy and Promotion – Contact number: 082 450 9223

Xolile Mbonambi, Deputy Chief Inspector of Mines – Contact number: 082 787 3369