Water and electricity supply during COVID-19

KSB Pumps and Valves, has far-reaching contingency plans in place to ensure that any of its mission-critical pumps and other pumping infrastructure across industries will be properly supported during the nationwide COVID-19 lock down.

This done to ensure that critical pumps in the provision of water and sanitation services, as well as pumps used in the generation of electricity are being fully supported during lock down period.

Company spokesman, David Jones, regional sales manager for sub-Saharan Africa, said the company supplies largescale pumps for the distribution of potable water to the entire southern African region. “During this time of crisis, we will do everything in our power to support our water utilities and municipalities water infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to all communities.”

He added that the same applied to sanitation services where wastewater and sewerage handling is equally important to fight diseases and infection. “Our workmen, technicians and engineers are on round-the-clock standby to ensure that pumps in these services run smoothly.”

In addition, Jones said that KSB Pumps and Valves has also played a crucial role in retrofitting and rejuvenating old pumps and steam valves in Eskom’s power station fleet in order to keep the country’s lights burning. Along with its modern equipment in newer power stations the company’s full support and vast expertise will be critical to ensure uninterrupted power during the shutdown.

Pumping infrastructure for other mission critical operations such as supporting the country’s vast petrochemical operations, dewatering mines, pollution mitigation, agricultural and other operations will also receive technical assistance from the company.

“Although the company’s day-to-day operations have ceased in accordance with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shutdown directives, it is our duty to provide robust technical and support services to mission critical services and industries,” concludes Jones.

The following people can be contacted for urgent pump and valve queries: