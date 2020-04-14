Sibanye execs contribute to Solidarity Fund

Sibanye-Stillwater’s board and executive management have unanimously decided to contribute a third of their salaries for the next three months to the national Solidarity Fund.

This following calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa for additional support in the national fight against COVID-19. Ramaphosa addressed South Africans just before the Easer weekend in which he announced a two-week extension of the initial 21-day national lockdown. In addition, the president said that he together with his cabinet would donate a third of their salaries for the next three months to the Solidarity Fund. The Fund has been specifically established to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable members of society in South Africa.

Sibanye-Stillwater is a leading global precious metals company with a significant presence in SA where it provides employment to over 80 000 people and makes a significant contribution to the SA economy. Not only does the group play a vital role as a significant employer in the regions in which it operates in the United States and in Southern Africa it also provides critical support to local communities, businesses and regional economies.

To support of the bold steps announced by Ramaphosa to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Sibanye-Stillwater placed all gold and PGM operations in South Africa under care and maintenance. Having received approval for limited mining and processing at the SA operations, the mine company plans to resume operations from 14 April 2020. Resumption of operations is subject to the implementation of agreed protocols to address COVID-19 related health and safety risks. These actions in SA follow an earlier decision to defer non-essential growth capital expenditure at our US PGM operations in order to reduce personnel numbers in compliance with local health and safety requirements.