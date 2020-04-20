Operations resume at DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD announced that work has resumed at its Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) operations at reduced levels.

According to CEO Niël Pretorius, 34% of Ergo staff is back at work and reclaiming material from four high-volume sites. The staff will be working a two-shift cycle with a third on standby.

At FWGR, about 60% of staff, working the same shift cycle, are covering the reclamation, processing and disposal of material from the operation’s single reclamation site.

“Although the law, on a technical interpretation, allowed for the continuation of our operations during the lockdown, the Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), in an exchange of correspondence between myself and his office, confirmed a very important qualification in this regard, namely that it be done in a way that ensured the health and safety of staff,” Pretorius said.

He added that the mine company was directed by guidelines published by the DMRE, the Department of Health and the Minerals Council South Africa. In addition, the mine company will also rely on the plan that has since been put in place to sustain essential services at the Ergo and FWGR operations – which was designed to keep staff deployment densities to a minimum and in conformity with recommendations.

Pretorius noted that the infection rate in South Africa has slowed down considerably compared to other countries that were on a similar infection trajectory to South Africa at the time the country’s lockdown was implemented. “Whilst the lockdown was the correct thing to do, and deserving of our recognition and support, it comes at considerable cost to the economy and the social wellbeing of millions of South Africans. Therefore, it is important that now, more than ever, we all play our part to make sure that the decision of our President and the sacrifice of the people of South Africa are rewarded with the right behaviour and the desired outcome,” he said.

He added that the containment of transmissions during the initial stages of the pandemic was nothing short of remarkable. “Further containment is now in our own hands, and it would be a tragedy if we allowed the situation to get away from us through indifference, carelessness or ignorance.”