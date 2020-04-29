Fluor donates to the Solidarity Fund

Fluor South Africa has pledged R200 000 to the South African Solidarity Fund to show its support for the country’s efforts to fight the unprecedented crises caused by the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the world was grappling with the pandemic, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed South Africa’s first positive case of COVID-19, on 5 March 2020. The Solidarity Fund was created shortly thereafter. It will be independently administered and businesses, organisations and individuals, as well as members of the international community, can contribute to it.

“We are proud to contribute to this Fund that will financially assist organisations to prevent, detect, care and support those whose lives have been seriously disrupted in so many ways by the pandemic,” said Fluor South Africa’s general manager, Bill Langenbach.