Exxaro and partners invest in private testing labs

Mine companies continue to do their part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the face of health and safety in workplaces. As a result, the proactive management of employee health and safety has been elevated to a new normal level.

In South Africa, it is anticipated that the prevailing national COVID-19 testing capacity in both public and private sector will come under severe strain as the pandemic progresses within the country. “In response to this risk, Exxaro has invested in opportunities to increase the private testing capacity,” says Mongezi Veti, Exxaro’s executive head for sustainability.

“We have evaluated setting-up two COVID-19 PCR testing laboratories, one at Grootegeluk Mine’s Marapong occupational health facility in Lephalale, Limpopo and the other at Matla Coal Mine’s occupational health centre in Kriel, Mpumalanga. The laboratories would primarily be used by the Exxaro Group of companies for testing employees and the costs will be covered by Exxaro. In Mpumalanga, Exxaro will partner with Seriti Coal Operations, and with Eskom in Lephalale for testing of their employees. We envisage that, capacity allowing, these facilities will support the local public health departments in our host communities,” says Veti. Exxaro and Seriti Coal Operations are member companies of the Mineral Council South Africa.

Veti adds that the mining resources company is employing risk assessments across all operations with the aim of ensuring that Exxaro can meet the risk-adjustments articulated by the South African government to be better positioned to ramp up production systematically, safely and optimally.

As part of Exxaro’s planning to reintegrate back into regular business operations, the company’s safety measures have been reinforced through various technical committees. These include established hygiene practices at all operations; provision of PPE to all employees (sanitisers, gloves and masks); readily available occupational health facilities; amended business processes (to ensure social distancing); and modified processes at high-risk areas (e.g. vehicles, change rooms and lamp rooms); modified high-risk processes (e.g. suspending lung test in the COF process).

“In addition, we have put in place a tracing system which will assist to identity people that could have interacted with infected employees,” Veti said.

In response to national and provincial aid for Covid-19, Exxaro will invest R3.45 million through the company’s Chairman’s Fund and the Exxaro Foundation to improve water and sanitation infrastructure, as well as to supply food parcels and provide personal protective equipment for host communities in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces. The R7 million investment brings the financial contributions to date from the company to R30.5m, including R20 million towards the Solidarity Fund.