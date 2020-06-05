Fighting COVID-19 in Malawi

A new state of the art Mindray WATO EX-20 anaesthetic machine has been donated to the Mercy James Centre (MJC) at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

The new anaesthetic machine was donated by exploration company Mkango Resources and will help the hospital to set up a new operating theatre for emergency operations, specifically for patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19. “We are delighted to donate this anaesthetic machine to the Mercy James Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to help fight the growing pandemic of COVID 19 in Malawi,” commented Alexander Lemon, Mkango Resources President. He added that the machine would hopefully help save many lives in the coming years.

The MJC is located in the grounds of the 1000 bed Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, the largest public and teaching hospital in Malawi. “Surgical emergencies cannot wait. While the hospital is struggling to respond to the new demands of the Coronavirus epidemic, the provision of care for patients with acute surgical conditions must go on,” said Professor Eric Borgstein a consultant paediatric surgeon at the hospital. He added that the timing of the donation was ideal because it would benefit many patients at the hospital. “This new anaesthetic machine will enable us to set up a separate operating theatre for patients who may be COVID infected; thereby keeping the existing theatres free for the many daily surgical emergencies.”

The Mindray WATO EX-20 anaesthetic machine was purchased from Worldwide Pharmaceutical Distributors who are agents and distributors for Mindray in Malawi. “We are grateful for the donation of this anaesthetic machine. The arrival of the anaesthetic machine is very timely, as it will help in our provision of safe anaesthesia for our patients during the COVID period and beyond,” said Dr Singatiya Stella Chikumbanje, a consultant anaesthetist at the hospital.