New BU manager for Belfast

Exxaro has appointed Londolani Rampfumedzi as Belfast mine’s new business unit manager. He will be responsible for the resource groups digital and connected mine.

With over a decade of industry experience and expertise, Rampfumedzi brings a unique edge to this key role in the company. Born and bred in Venda, Limpopo, he started his mining journey at Exxaro’s Tshikondeni Mine in 2003. Qualifying as an engineer wasn’t enough for Rampfumedzi – he worked after hours to attain his Mine Manager’s ticket and MBA from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. From Tshikondeni, Rampfumedzi moved to the coal-mining giant’s flagship – Grootegeluk in Lephalale, Limpopo – where he gained two years’ worth of hands-on experience. In 2006, he returned to Tshikondeni and served as production manager, then left to pursue another position at Exxaro’s Matla Coal Mine in 2010. Rampfumedzi worked for six years at Glencore, managing two of its underground mines and strategic projects, then moved to iMpunzi and finally joined Mafube in 2017 as general manager, before being appointed to his current role at Belfast in May 2020.

“In everything we do at Belfast, we need to ask ourselves if we can do it better by employing technology. We aren’t just digitising for the fun of it – the technology has to make our lives better, allow us to mine smarter and bring value to our people,” explains Rampfumedzi.

The new manager hopes to build an environment where all Belfast stakeholders can thrive – a mine where employees can work together, combining their skills and experience to excel. Rampfumedzi plans to be a firm, yet fair leader – firm when it comes to results but fair in the way he treats his team. “As miners, it is our responsibility to ensure that the areas we operate in don’t become ghost towns when we’re gone. We are working hard to ensure that our communities don’t only benefit from our operations while we’re there but become fully sufficient, sustainable societies in the long run,” he concludes.