New CEO for potash producer

Emmerson has announced the appointment of Graham Clarke as CEO effective from 1 July 2020. Clarke is a highly experienced fertiliser industry executive with 26 years’ experience in underground potash mining and a proven ability to attract talent and build operating teams with the capability to deliver large, complex projects in the fertiliser space.

During his 26 years at Cleveland Potash, which owned the Boulby Potash Mine in Yorkshire, Clarke held multiple positions from graduate trainee through to director of mining and, finally, as managing director of ICL UK (the owner of Cleveland Potash) with full operational responsibility.

“I am delighted to be joining Emmerson at this important stage of its development. The results from the feasibility study indicate a very compelling potash opportunity which, because of its very low expected upfront capital cost, is likely to have multiple financing options available to it,” said Clarke.

Clarke’s broad experience includes managing all technical disciplines, due diligence processes and stakeholder engagement. Commenting on the appointment, Emmerson chairperson Mark Connelly said that Clarke was a highly experienced potash mining executive with a clear track record of success in the industry. “What is more unique is his recent experience of taking a large, highly complex, underground mine all the way from a concept through to construction. In my experience, this is a rare combination of skills in any commodity, and this is particularly true in the potash industry,” Connelly said. “I look forward to gaining a more detailed understanding of the project in the coming months and using my experience to improve what is already a very impressive potash project and expedite development towards production,” concluded Clarke.