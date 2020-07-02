In March 2019, the European Commission announced its Circular Economy Action Plan as one of the main blocks of the European Green Deal. The plan focuses on the sectors that use most resources and where the potential for circularity is high, many of which rely on the mining industry for their raw materials.

Challenges and opportunities for mining companies

The new EU action plan promotes the idea of a circular economy and fosters sustainable processes along the entire life cycle of products, aiming to ensure that the resources used remain in use for as long as possible. Mining will play a vital role, as primary resources will continue to be needed due to the growing population and rising per capita consumption, and because it is impossible to close the loop. They are also used for modern applications in energy production and high-tech products. In addition, the sustainable development goals that the United Nations have set up for 2030 are driving the development of green technologies that use a variety of minerals. Mining companies will have to adapt as their customers shift to a circular economy approach, and they will have a key role to play in this transition.The development of a circular economy in mining presents both challenges and opportunities for mining companies. It has the potential to address the shortage of mineral resources, waste of resources and environmental pollution while generating economic benefits. The circular-economy approach prioritizes reusing materials over extracting new raw materials. However, the need for virgin materials remains, and wherever they are used, their footprint should be as small as possible. Also, companies in all industries are under pressure to reduce their environmental impact. This will drive an increase in the demand for sustainably mined products, which poses a challenge for mining companies, but also opens new opportunities.

In order to reduce the footprint of the products they offer, mining companies will need to find ways to maximize the efficiency of their operations to minimize the use of energy and other inputs, while reducing waste as much as possible.

According to Dr. Mathilde Robben,key account manager at TOMRA Sorting Mining, climate change and the pursuit of sustainable energy are shaping the global economy of the future, driving the transition from a linear to a circular economy model. She added that the mining industry is already adapting and shifting towards a green mining approach. As a large consumer of energy, water and chemicals, it is a prime example of a sector where much can be done to reduce the impact on the environment. “However, it is vital that it achieves this move towards sustainable practices without losing sight of profitability. TOMRA’s advanced sensor-based sorting technologies address the main challenges the mining industry faces today, such as declining head-grades and increasingly difficult to access ore bodies, rising energy and labor costs, and increased environmental liability, while providing a highly cost-effective solution for mining operations to participate in the circular economy and make the most of the new opportunities it brings,” Robben said. Sensor-based sorting technology can also significantly increase efficiency in terms of the input resources, such as energy, water and process reagents per ton of product. This significantly reduces the environmental footprint of the operation. Also, in an environment where competition for resources with other stakeholders such as communities and agriculture is increasingly fierce, this can become a driver to obtain the social license to operate. Grinding is the most energy-intensive part of the production process, and sensor-based sorting has been proven to reduce energy consumption by about half, with a consequent cut in COemissions. It also results in a smaller footprint for the operation and reduces waste material. Mining companies are rethinking their operating and business models to address the challenges of climate change and to meet the demands of their customers as they shift to circular economy models.