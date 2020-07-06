KSB speaks to Southern Africa

KSB Pumps and Valves in South Africa has worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to service the needs of branches and customers throughout the Southern African region.

Many people across the region rely on pumps for various reasons such as water and sanitation, electricity, agriculture and industrial requirements. The pump manufacturer has been fully committed to supporting customers during the pandemic.

Details of KSB’s efforts are shared in a video which highlights some of the lengths the company has undertaken to ‘keep the lights on and water flowing’. The video also serves as a warm message from the company while its sales and after sales staff are unable to travel across borders.

Video credit: KSB Pumps and Valves

