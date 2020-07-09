New appointment at GEM

Goscor Earthmoving (GEM) has appointed Murray Leith as the new SANY operations manager. He will drive top-line growth across GEM’s new equipment sales, service and parts divisions.

“I am extremely optimistic about the SANY brand we represent, and look forward to growing this name in the South African market.” He will also build the SANY team and restructure its operating structure, with a dedicated focus on implementing the brand. Other operating efficiencies such as cost reductions and redirection will also be scrutinised closely. “The continuing challenges we face are around product confidence, but as more customers are starting to use SANY machines, that confidence is growing. We see huge opportunity around our comprehensive product offering. From products to pricing, extended warranties, finance options and aftermarket support, we feel that our offering is superior to that of our competitors,” asserted Leith.

His career at GEM started in February 2018 as operations coordinator for SANY. Mainly dealing with the aftermarket division, Leith was tasked with implementing processes to drive aftermarket revenue and reduce costs.

Leith joined the sales team in June 2019. “By emphasising our enhanced product offering, aftermarket support and finance options, we managed to have a successful year with new SANY equipment sales.” Being part of the Goscor Group is also helping to bolster the SANY brand in the marketplace. “We receive exceptional support from SANY, which allows us to be flexible in the way we trade. Our aim is to optimise customer profitability and provide a service that exceeds their expectations,” added Leith. GEM is now 100% operational at Level 3 of the national lockdown, with a full staff complement at work. “We have been servicing our customers since the start of the lockdown, and will continue to do so,” said Leith. In addition, SANY has imported 15 000 face masks that will be distributed to GEM customers as additional support.