730 LTI free days for Matla mine

Exxaro is celebrating following Matla Coal Mine’s achievement of 730 lost-time injury (LTI) free days. This achievement is equivalent to two years of zero mineworker LTIs.

This accomplishment forms part of Exxaro’s Khetha Ukuphepha safety campaign, which was launched in 2019 across all business units to address the risky nature of mining work. The cornerstone of the company’s zero-harm pledge, the campaign ensures that every employee adheres to strict safety standards and procedures both at work and home. Earlier this year, Exxaro celebrated three years of fatality-free operations with a steady decrease in their lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) over the last five years. In 2019, Exxaro maintained an overall LTIFR of 0.12, above their target of 0.11.

“We remain determined to achieve zero harm in our operations. This includes focusing our efforts on health and safety measures that will ensure the well-being of our employees,” said Musa Mabasa, Matla Coal Mine’s acting business unit manager.

Mabasa stressed the importance of building a collaborative culture where every employee, no matter their job designation, is responsible for the safety and well-being of their colleagues. “When it comes to a risk-free work environment, we are all leaders, and all of us need to lead the way to safety excellence. I am incredibly proud of Matla’s Plant and CEWS teams for achieving yet another safety milestone. They continue to set the standard and raise the bar when it comes to safety performance,” Mabasa said. Matla plant manager, Chris Welkom, also congratulated the teams on their hard work. “I would like to thank everyone for continuing to work safely and make safety their way of life in their various working areas. Let us continue with this attitude and determination as we aim for another year without LTI. Our next target is 1095 LTI free days.”