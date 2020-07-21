MCSA launches Behaviour Change Field Guide

The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) has published a Behaviour Change Field Guide to re-enforce behaviours that support healthy and safe ways of working in the context of COVID-19.

Under the auspices of the CEO Zero Harm Forum, the Behaviour Change Field Guide has been developed to share leading practices and improve the industry’s capacity to promote and enable behaviour change that will help prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic. As a significant contributor to South Africa’s economy, the mining sector has an important role to play in mitigating the impact of the virus, especially on its employees, communities and operations. Under the Khumbul’ekhaya health and safety strategy, a number of interventions are being repurposed to deal with COVID-19 as a priority, while still being aligned to their original intentions. The Behaviour Change Field Guide is just one of the research projects underway to understand the nature of COVID-19 and how changing behaviours can help stop the spread of the virus. In developing the field guide, the Minerals Council Behaviour Change project team conducted research and gained extensive input from the South African mining sector, as well as leading organisations around the world, to outline behaviours required for COVID-19 prevention and infection control in the mining industry. Beyond COVID-19, the Behaviour Change Field Guide demonstrates a methodology and approach that can be expanded to address other health and safety challenges in mining, such as innovative ways of training and embedding behaviour change for health and safety culture. The Minerals Council also encourages the use of the field guide in other sectors to facilitate collaboration and learning in this area.

“The ultimate intent is to achieve the shifts in behaviour needed to limit the spread of COVID-19. There is a challenge in that to sustainably anchor these behaviours, employees need to be supported with the right skills and capabilities as well as the right opportunities to demonstrate these behaviours, and the motivation to behave in a way that will limit the spread of the virus. But, achieving this behaviour change is imperative, and will support the health of mining employees, their families and communities, as well as the long-term sustainability of the mining sector,” says Dr Thuthula Balfour, Head of Health at the Minerals Council.

The field guide offers three practical steps that can be utilised or adapted to strengthen the current COVID-19 response, including gauging the response to COVID-19 and assessing the need for behaviour change; supporting the skills and behaviours of key personnel with discrete roles and coordinating actions; and creating a behaviour change programme. The guide also provides access to an online repository of leading practices in order to support behaviour change. Two versions of the field guide are being developed. Firstly, there is the Within the Mine Gate Field Guide which has already been launched. Then there is the Beyond the Mine Gate Field Guide, which looks at empowering employees as agents of change and promoting and supporting healthy and safe behaviours within communities. This guide is currently being developed in close collaboration with mining companies. Support for the roll-out of both field guides is planned in conjunction with practical problem-solving workshops. The guides will be continually iterated with subsequent, improved versions of the tools as more research is conducted on the virus and how it can be managed through behaviour change.