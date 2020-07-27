Tackling COVID-19 in mine communities

Sibanye-Stillwater has joined forces with Sasol, AngloGold Ashanti and Imperial Logistics to distribute hand sanitisers to schools, health facilities and taxi ranks.

The sanitisers are produced by Sasol and will be distributed within Sibanye-Stillwater’s and AngloGold Ashanti’s host and labour sending communities in South Africa. Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman stressed that the safety, health and wellbeing of employees was a primary concern, while the focus of providing a safe working environment was unwavering. “We also recognise the need to work with government to support communities that host our operations in managing the scourge of COVID-19. Our contribution will benefit schools, health facilities and taxi ranks and we welcome the collaboration with Sasol, Imperial and AngloGold Ashanti to support local communities,” Froneman said. Sasol, AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye-Stillwater will jointly share the costs of producing the hand sanitisers with Imperial –South Africa’s leading outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics company — committing to distribute the hand sanitisers to communities where Sibanye-Stillwater and AngloGold Ashanti operates in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces.

Thabiet Booley, senior vice president of Sasol’s Base Chemicals division explained that Sasol recognised its duty and responsibility to support customers, communities and society at large. “Through our strategic partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, and Imperial Logistics, we are pleased that our internally produced sanitisers will provide Sibanye-Stillwater’s and AngloGold Ashanti’s host and labour sending communities with hand disinfection hygiene support to reduce the risk of COVID-19.”

The programme will also be extended to some regions in the Eastern Cape. Sasol has appointed the toll manufacturer and will also oversee the production, packaging and preparation for safe transportation of 94 550 liters of hand sanitiser. According to Dr. Bafedile Chauke, AngloGold Ashanti vice president of health, the partnership aims to augment the impact of relief efforts and enhancing general hand hygiene – which remains an effective line of defence. “As we tackle the current unprecedented health emergency, it is crucial that we protect the most vulnerable in our country,” Chauke added. “We are united in the mission to keep communities safe from infection,” added Imperial Group CEO, Mohammed Akoojee. “We are honoured and humbled to play a part in delivering much-needed goods and some peace of mind in these highly uncertain times.”