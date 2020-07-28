For the love of rocks

Geologists have something in common: the love of rocks. And it is this love that could potentially lead to the development of mines. In an exclusive interview with Inside Mining magazine, Evelyn Marumisa and Vimbayi Gengezha explain why they are passionate about the earth beneath their feet.

Evelyn Marumisa is an economic geologist for the Geological Survey Department.

: When I finished school I really didn’t know about geology. Actually, just after school I worked for a year as a temporary maths school teacher and then worked in a bank for about two years. It was only years later that I realised I had a passion for rocks. Thanks to the internet and my family, I stumbled upon this interesting field.: It all started with having a passion for the industry and getting a degree in geology from the University of Zimbabwe in 2007. Being employed in exploration companies and going through varied training at the Geological Survey have given me experience in my field of work. Actively participating in mining projects, programmes and conferences has also helped me get started, and led to professional growth.No. It wasn’t planned; it was just a passion I followed.

Vimbayi Gengezha is a field geologist in the Geological Survey Department.