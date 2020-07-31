Project management company appointed for Longonjo project

Pensana Rare Earths has appointed Paradigm Project Management to monitor the development of the Longonjo NdPr Project in Angola.

Paradigm brings an Afri-centric engineering capacity to the team and will co-ordinate the Bankable Feasibility Study. In addition, Paradigm will also be responsible for delivering the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for Longonjo’s power, water and waste services, offices, workshops, camp infrastructure and off-mine facilities including the rail and port side facilities.

Paradigm has an impressive track record of delivery of sub-Saharan African mining projects and are looking to accelerate Longonjo’s development in order that we can commence construction in the first quarter 2021,” commented Pensana CEO Tim George. Paradigm will work alongside Wood Group’s specialist rare earth process engineering team who are managing the metallurgical pilot plant test work underway at ALS Metallurgy in Perth, Australia.

SRK Consulting is working towards a revised mineral resource estimate due in September and Snowden is preparing the open pit mine optimisation, design and cost studies for the Bankable Feasibility Study which is due mid-October. “We are delighted to add Paradigm to our world class team of consultants,” George concluded.