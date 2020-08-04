Chairman designate appointed at Implats

Advocate Thandi Orleyn has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate at Implats.

She will assume the chairmanship at the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 14 October 2020. Dr Mandla Gantsho will retire from the board at the conclusion of the AGM.

Orleyn is a seasoned businesswoman and company director who holds B Proc, B Juris, LLB and LLM degrees and brings diverse corporate experience to her new role. She has built her distinguished reputation in various leadership positions, including the 11 years she served on the Implats board before stepping down in 2015. In addition to her executive role at Peotona Group Holdings, Orleyn currently serves on the boards of BP Southern Africa, Reunert, Toyota SA and Ceramics Industries.

Implats’ chairman, Dr Mandla Gantsho, extended his congratulations to Adv Thandi Orleyn on her appointment saying. “On behalf of the board, we extend a warm welcome to Thandi and wish her every success in her role as a board member and chairman designate. Thandi brings with her a wealth of experience and her leadership and insight will be a great asset to the Implats team.”