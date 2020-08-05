Barrick establishes exploration VP positions

Barrick Gold has appointed geologists Aoife McGrath and Leandro Sastre in the newly created positions of vice president exploration for Africa and Middle East, and Latin America and Asia Pacific respectively.

McGrath has worked with and led exploration teams in Africa, North and South America and Europe and her experience spans the full spectrum of company size and exploration stages. Named as one of the ‘Global 100 Inspirational Women in Mining’, she has been involved in several major discoveries and brings strong commercial skills to her new role.

Sastre was previously mine operations and technical manager at the Veladero gold mine. His wide skills base ranges from exploration through ore control to resource modelling. He was closely involved with Exeter’s discovery and delineation of the Caspiche orebody in Chile, now part of Barrick’s Norte Abierto project, and the Cerro Moro orebody in Argentina, which is now an operating mine.

President and chief executive Mark Bristow said these appointments reflect Barrick’s commitment to what it regards as its main growth driver. “Exploration has always been an integral part of Barrick’s strategy of creating value and we look forward to the contribution Aoife and Leandro will make towards adding to our global mineral inventory,” he said.