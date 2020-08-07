Introducing Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect

To maintain the spirit of the show, from 7-11 September 2020, Electra Mining Africa will be hosting Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect.

Industry players will unite in celebration of Electra Mining Africa through participation in its live industry webinar series and product showcases. For the last 46 years, Electra Mining Africa has been on the forefront of delivering the latest products, services and innovations to a captive and receptive audience. Bringing together industries from mining, manufacturing, electrical, power, transport, and new for 2020, automation, it is the largest show of its kind on the African continent, and highly anticipated by all. This makes the cancellation of the 2020 edition as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic all the more disappointing. “In the face of devastating consequences for industries across the board and the economy as a whole, we feel that it’s more important than ever to find ways to continue to support and unite our industries however we can, which is why we have decided to host Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect,” says Gary Corin, managing director at Specialised Exhibitions.

“The Electra Mining Africa Connect week will enable exhibitors to promote their products and services, free of charge, alongside industry-related informative webinars, media activations and product showcase opportunities,” says Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions. ”Whilst we are in no way trying to replace the live event with a digital version, through the concept of the Electra Mining Africa Connect week, we can continue to create value for both exhibitors and visitor groups during a time when innovation is needed most.”

Electra Mining Africa’s Association and media partners are pivotal to the success of Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect. The South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (SAIOSH), the Southern African Protective Equipment Marketing Association (SAPEMA), the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC), Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA), South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), and the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), will be hosting the live webinars in conjunction with Electra Mining Africa. The webinar topics will be aligned with the theme days, with a different theme each day. “We have taken our concept of ‘every-day-a-themed-day’, which was launched at our 2018 show, and have incorporated this popular feature within Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect,” says Hefer. ”The live webinars will focus on the themes with Safety Day taking centre stage on Monday 7 September, followed by Automation Day, Women in Industry Day, SA and Innovation Day and, on Friday 11 September, Professionals Day. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to promote their products and services through various platforms which includes a daily-themed digital newsletter and the Electra Mining Africa website, providing interested visitor groups with latest product news and innovations.” Electra Mining Africa 2020 Connect is hosted by Specialised Exhibitions, a division of the Montgomery Group and organisers of Southern Africa’s leading mining, manufacturing, automation, electrical and power trade exhibition, Electra Mining Africa. The next edition of the Electra Mining Africa live show will be held from 5-9 September 2022 at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, where it will celebrate its 48year.