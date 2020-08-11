The effect of covid-19 on women in artisanal mining

By Tina Blazquez-Lopez

Artisanal and small-scale mining is an extremely complex and widely diverse sector. There is no homogeneous definition and the practice ranges from wholly informal subsistence mining using handheld tools to operations which have access to mechanised technologies and small-scale processing plants. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development 2018, the sector is estimated to produce approximately 80% of global sapphire production, 20% of gold mining, 20% of diamond mining, 26% of global tantalum and 25% of all tin. According to the World Bank, there are approximately 100 million artisanal miners globally in approximately 80 countries worldwide, 30% of which are women. Women face several challenges in artisanal mining and the impact of COVID-19 will not be gender-neutral. The response to COVID-19 in the sector must recognise that women in artisanal mining communities are disproportionately impacted by the virus. Also, women within these communities will be crucial to the successful implementation of any mitigation and recovery strategies.

Women in mining

Women make up a large portion of the artisanal mining workforce and although few go into mines, they are a significant part of the mineral value chain working in extraction, transport and trade. Activities undertaken include sorting, sluicing, washing, panning, sieving, mercury-gold amalgamation, crashing and amalgam decomposition. Women face structural, institutional and cultural challenges in the mining sector. This has meant that their participation in the most valuebearing activities is low. Challenges they face include lack of ownership, control and access to resourceful land and an inability to access finance to invest in essential equipment to upscale activities. Women working in the artisanal mining sector also lack access to technology and the geological data needed for successful mining operations, and market access is low or non-existent for many women in artisanal mining.

The effect of COVID-19 on women in artisanal mining

The effects of and measures introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 are likely to exacerbate the existing inequalities faced by women in artisanal mining and further expose them to health and safety issues including increased gender-based violence. The case of the Mthandazo women in Zimbabwe provides a good example of some of the current issues faced by women in mining. Despite some waivers being available for mining activities, women working at the Mthandazo gold processing centre have scaled-down operations due to COVID-19. Neighbouring mines have alleged to have been subject to criminal activity and lost machinery due, in part, to the absence of the women onsite. This follows reports of machete violence in the area just before the onset of COVID-19. Lockdowns have forced women back into the home where their share of unpaid work is likely to increase. School closures mean that women are more likely to take on the primary responsibility for childcare and housework as well as caring for the sick and elderly. Many live in abject poverty and communities with poor access to reliable energy, and internet availability is either limited or non-existent. This will make homeschooling difficult and, unfortunately, some children may never return to the classroom. In times of economic crisis and severe external shocks, research has shown that the impact on young girls is disproportionate. Simple things such as access to feminine hygiene products can mean that girls stay in the home. Young girls may also be required to stay at home to assist with household chores and, in some communities, are at greater risk of early marriage. Many gender-based research studies have shown that pandemics and other crises can lead to increased levels of physical and sexual-based violence against women and children. Quarantine and forced social isolation coupled with poverty-related stress can mean that women are left face to face with their abusers with no means of relief or escape.

Access to Justice

Access to justice for women is a key issue that must be addressed in the current pandemic. As lockdowns are imposed, courts in several jurisdictions have closed and proceedings delayed. In jurisdictions where access to justice for women is not always guaranteed, this causes great concern. The World Bank, in collaboration with the International Development Law Organisation, UN Women, UNDP, UNODC and The Elders Foundation, recently launched the Justice for Women Amidst COVID-19 Report, which highlights the challenges faced by women in times of pandemic. We are likely to see increased delays in adjudicating divorce, domestic violence and the issuance of restraining and child protection orders. Inheritance and land claims are also likely to augment existing case backlogs. In jurisdictions that do not have developed e-justice systems or capacity to operate remotely using video or teleconference facilities, the impact is likely to be greater. As part of the COVID-19 response, and as the formal court system struggles to adapt to the “new normal”, increased investment in customary and informal justice systems, which have been traditionally underfunded, may be beneficial.

Leveraging women in artisanal mining for solutions

Women form a significant portion of subsistence farmers, providing most of the labour required to produce food crops. The central role of women in food security and the management of household water and energy needs mean that they are acutely aware of the interlinkages between food security and mining and the environmental threat posed by artisanal mining. Soil degradation and land erosion means that food cannot be grown, which can lead to famine. The use of toxic chemicals such as mercury (used in the extraction of gold from ore) affects local water supply and can contaminate crops in farmlands potentially disrupting entire ecosystems including the human food chain. Practices such as diverting rivers to access mineral-rich riverbeds and cutting forests are also extremely harmful to the environment and threaten food security. Women play a pivotal role in rural economies and the often seasonal alternations between mining and farming, to supplement household income (artisanal mining often affords higher income than agriculture), means that the effect of one activity on the other is evident. Women in artisanal mining are therefore well-positioned to lead and to help to mitigate a number of the negative effects of artisanal mining. As such, COVID-19 relief efforts in the mining sector should leverage women in artisanal mining focusing on the essential role that they also play in food security. Greater investment should be made in agriculture with a focus on gender and target the key areas of linkage. This will inevitably help to promote better practices and to build a more integrated and sustainable model for rural development. Access to open and affordable finance and credit lines are fundamental to the survival of small and informal businesses. Focused strategies for a COVID-19 response in the artisanal mining sector may include microfinance initiatives and gender-focused banks in villages with incentives to encourage land ownership for women. Government and regulatory entities should also look at the process of how mining licences are awarded and how the criteria are applied to, and enforced in relation to women. Networks which encourage the pooling of mining equipment and technology among women could also be extremely beneficial. Information sharing and providing access in local communities to the market price of commodities is also crucial in enabling women to achieve fair market value for minerals. The provision of institutional services such as affordable childcare facilities would also be a game-changer. Targeting women with progressive education at all levels of the artisanal mining supply chain is also fundamental in promoting sustainable economic development and achieving a reduction in poverty. Basic skills training, literacy support and training in how to access information should also be a priority. Women should also be supported in the professions to become engineers, geologists, electrical engineers and surveyors.

Regulation and formalisation of artisanal mining

As governments around the world recognise the growth of the artisanal mining sector and its potential for revenue generation, job creation and poverty alleviation, many have moved to implement legislation that formalises and regulates the sector. Governments around the world are also paying greater attention to women in mining and, in future, efforts by governments should also consider and incorporate plans to allow women to have better access to affordable finance, markets and skills training on sustainable mining techniques. Access to permits and other mining rights for women is also important. The formation of associations, cooperatives and other support networks for women in mining will also help to integrate them into the wider economy and reduce some of the social and economic marginalisation in the sector.

Conclusion