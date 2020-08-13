Global Standard for tailings management

The Global Tailings Review (GTR) recently launched Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management. This is the first global standard on tailings management that can be applied to existing and future tailings facilities, wherever they are and whoever operates them.

Strengthening current practices in the mining industry by integrating social, environmental, local economic and technical considerations, the Standard covers the entire tailings facility lifecycle – from site selection, design and construction, through management and monitoring, to closure and post-closure. With an ambition of zero harm to people and the environment, the Standard significantly raises the bar for the industry to achieve strong social, environmental and technical outcomes. It elevates accountability to the highest organisational levels and adds new requirements for independent oversight. The Standard also establishes clear expectations around global transparency and disclosure requirements, helping to improve understanding by interested stakeholders.The Standard was developed through an independent process facilitated by the GTR which was co-convened in March 2019 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) following the tragic tailings facility collapse at Brumadinho, Brazil, on 25 January 2019.

As members of the ICMM, the Minerals Council South Africa and a number of its members engaged actively with the GTR during its consultations. In addition to welcoming the publication of the Standard, the Council also called on all its members to study the Standard and to work towards ensuring that their tailings management systems are in line with those contained in the Standard.

Barrick Gold also participated in the process. According to group sustainability executive Grant Beringer, Barrick fully endorsed the principles embodied in the new standard as it had long been committed to ensuring that its tailings facilities meet global best practice standards for safety. “We put safety at the centre of our tailings management and it determines how we manage these facilities from location and design to operation and safe closure. Our facilities are meticulously engineered and regularly inspected, with special attention given to those in regions with high rainfall or seismic activity,” he said.