MoU for Mozambique LNG project

Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Mozambique regarding the security of Mozambique LNG project activities.

Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Total, operates Mozambique LNG with a 26.5% participating interest alongside other stakeholders.

According to the MOU, a joint task force will ensure the security of Mozambique LNG project activities in Afungi site and across the broader area of operations of the project. Mozambique LNG shall provide logistic support to the joint task force. The Mozambican government is committed that the joint task force personnel will act according to the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR). “We are proud to continue working with the Mozambique LNG project to ensure the country benefits from its presence,” said Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Ernesto Max Elias Tonela. He added that the MoU bolsters security measures and aim to create a safe operating environment for partners like Total which enables their ongoing investment in Mozambican industry, for small and medium enterprise and for our communities.

The memorandum demonstrates the project’s commitment to meeting its milestones in a secure manner, while creating local opportunities and bringing meaningful social and economic benefits for the province of Cabo Delgado and the country. Ronan Bescond, country chair of Total in Mozambique, said, “In recognition of the benefits the Mozambique LNG project will bring to local communities, the country, and all parties involved in the project, Total and the Government of Mozambique are committed to enable steady progress towards a successful delivery of the project.” Bescond added that in view of the security situation in the Province of Cabo Delgado, the priority was to ensure the security of the workforce, many of whom residing in neighboring communities, and of the project operations. “On behalf of our Area 1 partners, we appreciate the support provided by the Government of Mozambique for the secure delivery of the project,” Bescond said.