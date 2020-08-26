Thickeners proudly manufactured by Team Africa

Betterect collaborated with FLSmidth on a thickener project which entailed the fabrication of several large diameter dewatering tanks also known as thickeners.Mining News attended an event to view one of the thickeners at Betterect’s fabrication facility in Krugersdorp. Seeing the thickeners gave a glimpse into the precision and quality involved in the making of each thickener. An important point about the thickeners is that they are locally manufactured in South Africa. “The successful collaboration with our client FLSmidth, and the supply to the end-client in Southern Africa exemplifies the ‘Team Africa’ concept in action; whereby companies are able, through forming synergistic partnerships, to supply and process massive equipment, to the highest specifications, within record time,” said Nicolette Skjoldhammer, Betterect’s managing director. She added that as a South African company, Betterect prioritised sourcing steel from within the country wherever possible. She also spoke highly of local artisans saying that they were among the best in the world. “This alignment with FLSmidth exemplifies Betterect’s ‘Team Africa’ concept whereby, through cooperation, we deliver high-calibre pan-African projects. In this case, these robustly-fabricated thickeners will be deployed in the demanding environment of a mine in Southern Africa, where we are giving the end-client the best possible design and fit for their requirements,” she said. The tanks were not only completed in a record time – less than half the usual time taken to fabricate thickeners of this size – but to the tightest tolerances and most stringent quality criteria. The perfect alignment went beyond the thickeners themselves, however: it is aptly reflected in how Betterect and FLSmidth align their respective skills and precision engineering capabilities. Such capabilities lead to the production of an end product which is in line with the highest design specifications.
Top technology and quality standardsThe thickeners are designed for exact alignment in accordance with the highest quality and design codes for deployment on Southern African mines. According to Skjoldhammer, the thickeners were fabricated at Betterect’s fabrication facility. “We fabricate according to ISO 3834, which specifies the production control requirements for fusion-welded products globally, whether fabricated on-site or in a facility,” she explained. Over the last five years, after intense investigation and careful consideration, Betterect has invested significantly into the latest pulse arc welding technology, settling on equipment from Finnish OEM, Kemppi, Skjoldhammer addsed. “The decision to use the Kemppi range of welding equipment was based on it being one of the best available, with the highest inherent safety factors – as well as being user-friendly for the welders and operators. Pulse arc welding technology is extremely effective in ensuring high-quality welds. The technology reduces defects, porosity, cavities or cracks, lack of penetration or lack of fusion. This results in excellent weld quality, strength and integrity; while significantly reducing welding time/duration. This all combines to improve productivity and ultimately reduces cost for the end-user client,” she elaborates.
“In total, the thickeners comprise several hundred tons of platework and structural steel – a total of more than 60km of welding for the project. The pulse arc welding technology made short work of the welding which would otherwise have been an extremely time-consuming exercise – given the enormous size of the structures.As a standard, no matter how many or what size, at Betterect, each weld undergoes 100% non-destructive testing (NDT) conducted by a permanent, on-site, third-party. “This entails each weld passing either visual, dye penetrant, magnetic particle, radiographic or ultrasonic testing, where the radiographic testing checks for defects inside the weld, while ultrasonic testing conducts a full volumetric examination of the components,” Skjoldhammer explained. “While it is extremely labour-intensive, the process certifies that every weld and join withstands the harsh environment in which the tanks will be deployed,” she added. As is standard for all Betterect’s projects, fabrication followed the strictest quality assurance and project management protocols, in accordance with SABS 0157 (ISO 9001:2000) and all SHEQ compliance requirements.