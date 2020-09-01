Mali Lithium unaffected by coup

Mali Lithium’s operations are unaffected in the current political situation.

In a statement, the company confirmed that there were no reported impacts on operations or security at operating mines in Mali. In addition, the company they also confirmed that all operations are located some distance away from Bamako and have experienced no adverse impact to date.

The West African country has experienced political instability in the last month which has resulted in the resignation of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and the dissolution of the government with the military seeking to resolve the political crisis.

Mali Lithium has significant gold assets in Mali and is very active in assessing opportunities to increase its exposure to gold. The Goulamina definitive feasibility study is now in the final stages of compilation and all technical work is complete. Results of the study of the study can be expected in the next few weeks. The company is aware of the national dialogue focussed on the transition to a new civilian government, supported by the majority of Malians. Mali Lithium continues to monitor the situation closely and is in consultation with local stakeholders.