Supporting locally manufactured safety footwear

For more than 30 years, Lemaitre has supported South African workers with locally manufactured, top quality safety footwear, and responsible sourcing that supports local industries.

Local procurement

Lemaitre Safety Footwear – part of the BBF Safety Group – has been a supporter of not just local manufacturing, but sourcing local suppliers and components as far as possible to support South African people and communities. With the economic and humanitarian challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become everyone’s responsibility to support local products, services and businesses wherever possible to fast-track our economic recovery.Being serious about building a strong and sustainable local economy starts with the procurement processes. Lemaitre recognises its role not just as a local manufacturer but also a procurer of products and services. As such, the brand earnestly supports local businesses and SMMEs by sourcing key components and outsourcing some of the production work. This ensures that Lemaitre safety footwear is contributing to the local economy and the communities beyond even the internal workforce.





A few items from the Lemaitre Safety Footwear range.

Local manufacturing and distribution

With over 400 employees, the brand is serious about job creation. Most of the work and labour required in manufacturing the safety footwear goes into the upper construction. Lemaitre uppers are produced in South Africa in the Port Elizabeth factory and also through various independent CMTs. Proudly South African safety footwear that protects workers across various industries, and lays the foundations of positive change is produced. Lemaitre safety footwear is in demand throughout Africa. The brand relies on local companies to get it there. These include transporting, warehousing and reselling. Lemaitre safety footwear is manufactured by workers, for workers. Rebuilding the economy requires collaboration. As a major enterprise, small business or even an individual consumer; without compromising on quality, it is important to examine internal purchasing decisions and supporting each in pursuit of a brighter future for all.