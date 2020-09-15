BME blasts another record

BME has broken the South African record for the largest electronic detonator blast, after initiating 3 780 detonators in a single blast at a manganese mine near Hotazel in the Northern Cape.

BME has pioneered the use of cold emulsion explosives in Africa and innovated a range of electronic initiation and digital blast planning solutions. According to Kobus Boonzaaier, BME area manager in the Northern Cape, the latest record was once again achieved using the company’s popular AXXIS GII electronic detonation system. “This was a normal production blast for the mine, where our team on site was once again able to deliver a quality blast to generate the customer’s specified fragmentation,” explained Boonzaaier.

The record blast used 461 tonnes of BME emulsion explosive, which charged 2 679 blast holes measuring an average depth of 9.2 metres. Some 890 000 tonnes of overburden were moved by the blast, powered by high-quality emulsion from BME’s Losberg plant in southern Gauteng. BME also supplied the necessary accessories for the blast, including boosters and surface wire.