COVID-19 driving the need for digitalisation in mines

By Louis Retief

There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally shifted the world of business, forcing organisations across sectors to rethink their business models and implement responsive operational changes. However, the mining industry is a different ball game altogether – mine workers can’t simply work from home to curb the spread of the virus. Responsibly managing COVID-19-related risks extends beyond the obvious for mining companies. As the supply of minerals and metals has a significant knock-on effect for the rest of the country – impacting supply chains, manufacturing industries, various economies and the general public – mining organisations must embrace digital technologies to ensure the safety of their employees during this challenging time. If anything, this crisis has thrust digitalisation into the spotlight, spurring mining leaders to speed up their adoption of automated systems and data-enabled machinery. Digital transformation has become critical for mining companies to not only survive but to thrive beyond the current pandemic and well into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Let’s look at what this means for our industry as we continue to adapt to an ever-changing environment.

The importance of digitalisation in mining

Innovative mining during uncertainty