SLP as a casualty of COVID-19

Mines have been experiencing a number of challenges since restarting their operations under the earlier easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The challenges that have been more widely aired and discussed include health and safety issues and decreases in production. However, one challenge that few are talking about is the impact that the pandemic is having on SLPs. Mines are faced with significant declines in their SLP budgets, practical difficulties surrounding their engagement with stakeholder communities and, not least, the continued and effective delivery of various aspects of their SLP initiatives, including business development. These problems notwithstanding, SLP and B-BBEE Mining Charter regulatory requirements remain in force and mines are still expected to fulfil on their obligations and remain compliant. Not only have SLP budgets been dramatically affected but mines are becoming increasingly concerned about committing funds to physical infrastructure from which to carry out their SLP programmes and initiatives. Infrastructure in itself is costly but is now also associated with very real healthy and safety concerns and responsibilities.

As a result, some SLP-related initiatives have ground to a complete standstill. Others have attempted to make the move to digital delivery with mixed results. Transitions from physical to digital delivery have been largely reactive and disjointed with a decline in programme outputs. Decreasing budgets are making it harder to rectify and improve the situation.