Mining industry steps up for Jerusalema challenge

Kumba Iron Ore’s Sishen mine was among various mines which participated in the Jerusalema challenge.
The Jerusalema dance challenge has become a worldwide phenomenon in countries such as Canada, Spain and Angola to name a few. The challenge even caught President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attention who urged South Africans to participate in the Jerusalema challenge on Heritage Day.Sishen’s talented women in mining did not disappoint when they took part in the challenge. Other mines who also participated in the challenge include Seriti’s Kriel collliery and Sasol’s Bosjesspruit operation.