Keeping miners safer from Covid-19

The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought about many changes in terms of how business is conducted. For the mining industry, the epidemic has put the spotlight on operations adapting new health and safety requirements in line with Covid-19 regulations.

By late August 2020, some 328 000 employees of the estimated 456 000-strong workforce that is the bedrock of South Africa’s economy were back at work after a stringent Covid-19 lockdown. “In 2018, mining contributed more than R350-billion to South Africa’s gross domestic product,” says GermCure operations manager Francois Viljoen. “It was a difficult situation for government and all stakeholders in the industry. Nobody wanted the huge impact on the economy, and nobody wanted to create a situation lives were threatened.” He noted that the unions and other organisations had expressed concern for miners’ safety; in particular deep-level mining where conditions are cramped and miners are transported below ground in small lifts that do not facilitate physical distancing. “This is where GermCure’s long-time partner in the disinfectant and sanitising sector, Beyond Green, is able to help mines reduce the potential impact of a Covid-19 spread using the natural surface disinfectants San-A-Safe and San-a-Med.

“A recent evaluation of the products by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) showed an effectiveness of 99.99% against SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic – in the infectivity assay conducted. This means both of the San-A-Safe and San-a-Med have been declared effective against this virus.”