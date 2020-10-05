Executive management changes at Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater announced recent changes to its executive management team.

Richard Stewart, current executive vice president (EVP) for business development, has been promoted to Group COO effective 1 December 2020. Stewart joined the Group in 2014 and has been instrumental in executing the groups external growth and business development strategies. He has over 20 years’ experience in the mining sector and holds a PhD in geology. Laurent Charbonnier will be joining the company and taking over Stewart’s role of EVP for business development. Charbonnier has more than 20 years’ experience in investment banking and recently left his role as managing director and global head of metals & mining for HSBC , which he occupied for the last eight years. He was a lead advisor to Sibanye-Stillwater on the acquisitions of Aquarius Platinum, Rustenburg, Stillwater and Lonmin and their related financing (bridge financing, rights issue and bonds).

Following the untimely passing of Chris Bateman on 6 September 2020, Wayne Robinson (currently EVP: SA PGM operations) has been appointed EVP: Montana operations. Robinson has worked in the South African gold and platinum mining sectors for more than 25 years.

Lerato Legong, who joined the Group in early 2020 as SVP legal and compliance, has been promoted to EVP: legal and compliance. He has served both in private practice and as in-house counsel in the mining industry over a 17-year period. Commenting on the appointments, Group CEO Neal Froneman said Sibanye-Stillwater had come a long way since the listing of Sibanye Gold in 2013. “We are a close knit and strong team that has grown through our experiences. I am confident that these changes in the executive team will further bolster our ability to deliver value as we execute our strategic intent of ensuring operating excellence across the Group. The organisational transition is ongoing and I look forward to providing further clarity in due course.”