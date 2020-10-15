Safety reaches new heights

September 2020 saw the launch of BOVA’s new range of locally manufactured fall arrest equipment that has extended the brand from an entry level category player into the mid-tier working at heights category.

Three harnesses in the range

Excavo, an under-ground mining harness compatible with all functionalities for underground mining: fall from heights, rescue and equipment;

Agilis, a multi-purpose a rescue harness engineered to perform in a range of different environments: fall arrest, working positioning, basic rescue;

Gordian, a rope access and advanced rescue harnesses design to perform the functions of rope access and rescue, whilst stilling providing solutions to fall arrest and work positioning requirements.

Featuring three harnesses and a range of lanyards and accessories, BOVA combined the research and in-depth understanding of the category gained from their position on the SABS Working from Heights Technical Committee, with real-time industry insights and best practice knowledge gained through their membership with the Institute for Working at Heights . The result is a range of products that cater to all non-fire/heat related working at heights requirements. In designing the new harnesses, Ruaan Breedt, working at heights technical specialist at BBF Safety Group stated, “There are a large number of harness options in the working at heights category, and this can be confusing to end-users, with the multiple variations in hardware and padding. We wanted to focus on designing harnesses that meet the requirements of Rope Access & Rescue, Multi-purpose use and undergrounding mining, thereby covering all the functionalities of non-fire / heat related working at heights harnesses with just three styles.”BOVA’s range include:With careful consideration of both the requirements and challenges of individuals working from heights in these environments, BOVA paid attention to the placement of padding as well as the types of hardware fitted on each harness to ensure the perfect balance between functionality and safety that is so common in their fit for purpose philosophy. “There is often a misconception that the more padding featured on a harness, the better. This is not necessarily the case. Padding, if not serving a purpose to displace pressure over a wider-area thereby improving comfort in a highly dangerous position, can lead to a heat build-up in that area that results in damp and uncomfortable equipment for the wearer,” added Breedt.

Every item in the new range is packaged in a reusable drawstring bag that provides a protective storage solution. As multiple size options and product types can be available on a site at any time, each bag features a full colour tag with product graphic and colour coded sizes for easy stock identification.

Senior brand manager, Vanessa Roland said, “We are proud of the consideration that was put into the work positioning lanyard and the endless round sling. Our work positioning lanyard features a PVC protector that protects the webbing against abrasive edges and liquids that could be found on the element that it is being wound around.” Further included in the drawstring bags are a comprehensive full colour user manual and inspection sheet. “We put a great deal of thought into the design and layout of our user-manual. We wanted to create something that would easily communicate the legal requirements as well as best in practice principals to encourage users to revisit the manual and keep the information top of mind. We also trust that the professionally laid out inspection sheets will further encourage individuals to perform their checks when required, which will ultimately create a safer working environment for all,” adds Roland Proudly manufactured in South Africa, in their ISO 9001 accredited facility in Johannesburg, the new artisan range by BOVA Safety Wear is available to order now through your local distributor from a fully stocked warehouse.