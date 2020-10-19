Masoyise tackles HIV,TB and NCDs in mining

The Masoyise Health Programme held an online seminar which put the spotlight on continued battles against HIV, tuberculosis (TB), noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and COVID-19 in the mining industry.

Participants included a number of local and international experts.The tripartite Masoyise Health Programme is a a multi-stakeholder initiative led by the Minerals Council and was originally launched in 2016, following a call by then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on government, organised labour and the Minerals Council South Africa to intensify the battle against HIV and TB in the mining industry. Its work has expanded to deal also with hypertension, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases prevalent in the industry. Opening the seminar, Minerals Council Vice President and Masoyise Health Programme Chair Zanele Matlala highlighted the opportunities it is possible to draw from the innovative work done by the industry to counter COVID-19 and use it better to manage HIV, TB and NCDs. In his opening address, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize quoted published research which states that the diversions away from other medical priorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic could mean that deaths worldwide due to HIV, TB and malaria in low- and middle-income countries could increase by up to 10%, 20%, and 36%, respectively. He further added that NCD screening and testing has fallen by half this year for the same reason. Matlala said the Department of Health (DoH) has devised a strategy to address these challenges. The DoH would also study the recommendations of today’s seminar and align with them. Dr Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Geneva-based Stop TB Partnership, said her organisation had carried out a study in May 2020 which showed that the global TB incidence had increased by 7 million. The programme Stop TB had been working on in SA since 2012 had performed particularly well in 2018/19. However, the lockdown and other factors has led to a drop of 30-40% in TB screening and testing. This will lead to increase in TB incidence next year. “TB screening and prevention needs urgently to be restored to previous levels,” she said.

Dr Shannon Hader, Deputy Executive Director, UNAIDS, applauded SA leadership for its managing of the pandemic. She added that the Masoyise initiative had shown how the private sector can contribute to tackling public health challenges.