Mantashe encouraged by progress on DeepSea drilling campaign

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe recently visited the DeepSea Stavanger to monitor progress with the drilling campaign.

The oil and gas drill rig arrived on our shores in August this year to drill the Luiperd prospect in Block 11B/12B off the Mossel Bay coast, Western Cape. This is a continuation of a discovery of gas and condensate in the Brulpadda project, which was announced in 2019. “We are encouraged by the progress made. This is an important project in SA. We are excited about the operation, which brings the much-needed investment in South Africa’s upstream petroleum sector. This augers well with our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan” said Mantashe.

“We believe a successful project in the area will support our initiatives to revitalize our National Petroleum Company, PetroSA” added Mantashe.

Through this project, South Africa will benefit from ZAR1.5 billion which will be spent on the hospitality industry; aviation and logistics services; training and contracting of local companies to support the drilling programme. “The discovery of oil and gas in SA will be the game changer. We are working with the necessary speed to finalize the Upstream Petroleum Development Bill in order to unlock our country’s untapped potential in the upstream oil and gas reserves” added Mantashe. This drilling campaign has employed 195 South African professionals with a variety of specialized skills ranging from Drilling engineers, Aviation and Marine specialists, Petroleum geologists and Physical Oceanographers. “South Africa needs more investment in such projects to grow our economy. We also need more young people to be involved,” Mantashe concluded.