Board and management changes at Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources announced the appointment of Chad Williams as an independent director. Paul Smith as resigned as director and COO of the company after accepting a senior position at a major mining company. He will be replaced as COO by Jean-Luc Roy who is already a director of the company.

Chad Williams has an extensive background in capital markets and business management. He is the founder and chairman of Red Cloud Securities, serves on the board of Blue Thunder Mining, Golden Tag Resources, Karora Resources, and Honey Badger Silver. He was one of the founders of Agilith Capital. as well as Westwind Capital. He previously held the positions of CEO of Victoria Gold, Head of Mining Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital and was a top-ranked mining analyst at TD Bank and other Canadian brokerage firms. Williams holds both a P.Eng in Mining and an MBA from McGill University. “Deep-South is at a turning point with its Haib Copper project in Namibia and the addition of Williams to the board of directors of the company is a very strong move into the development of the company,” said John Akwenye, chairman of Deep-South.

Roy has been a major contributor to the development of several important corporations in Africa during the last 30 years working for majors, mid-tiers and junior exploration companies. Roy’s experience includes being Managing Director in the Democratic Republic of Congo for First Quantum Minerals; President & CEO of El Nino Venture, which was mainly focusing on the Democratic Republic of Congo projects; Chief Operating Officer of Ampella Mining (division of Centamin PLC) where he was supervising exploration and development of the projects in West Africa and General Manager of Resolute Mining where he was supervising all operations in Mali. Roy holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University.

“Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the mining industry as well as in the financial markets and fund raising. His vast experience adds considerable strength to Deep-South,” concluded Akwenye.