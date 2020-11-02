Total makes second gas discovery in SA

Total has made a second gas condensate discovery on the Luiperd prospect, located on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa.

This discovery follows the adjacent play opening Brulpadda discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province in the region. “We are very pleased with this second discovery and its very encouraging results, which prove the world-class nature of this offshore gas play,” said Arnaud Breuillac, president exploration & production at Total. The Luiperd well was drilled to a total depth of about 3 400 meters and encountered 73 meters of net gas condensate pay in well-developed good quality Lower Cretaceous reservoirs. Following a comprehensive coring and logging program the well will be tested to assess the dynamic reservoir characteristics and deliverability.

“With this discovery and the successful seismic acquisitions, Total and its partners have acquired important data on the Paddavissie fairway, which will help to progress development studies and engage with South African authorities regarding the possible conditions of the gas commercialization.”

The Block 11B/12B covers an area of 19 000 square kilometers, with water depths ranging from 200 to 1 800 meters. It is operated by Total with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and Main Street, a South African consortium (10%). Mininster of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe welcomed the discovery and said that it was a game changer. “We strongly believe that this will further support our initiatives to revitalise our National Petrolium Company,” Mantashe said. The exploration project is expected to bring in R1.5 billion worth of investment into South Africa’s economy and create much-needed employment opportunities in the country. “We welcome the employment of drilling engineers, aviation and marine specialists, petroleum geologists and physical oceanographers,” said Mantashe. He added that the Upstream Petroleum Development Bill would soon be finalised. “We believe that the finalisation of the Bill will enable this sector to be fully operational,” Mantashe concluded.