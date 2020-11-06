Name change for Mali Lithium

Firefinch Limited (formerly Mali Lithium Limited) announced the adoption of a new brand and identity. The company will start trading under the name Firefinch and the ASX code FFX as of today, Friday 6 November 2020.

“The change to Firefinch represents the company’s new strategic direction and corporate purpose. We have a remarkable growth opportunity, the right team in place and we are focused on unearthing the true potential of the Morila gold system,” said executive chairman Alistair Cowden.

The firefinch is the national bird of Mali. Cowden said the change heralds a new chapter and supports the company’s strategic transformation initiated when the company agreed to acquire the Morila Gold Mine in Mali in August 2020. “Morila has the potential scale and geology to quickly become a mid-tier gold producer in Mali – the best is yet to come,” he concluded.