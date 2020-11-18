Mining News In 90 Seconds | 18 November 2020

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you all the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.In this weeks installment: EXCLUSIVE: Digital transformation in mining Mining News had an exclusive interview with John Manuell who is ABB’s local division manager in the process industries. During the interview, Manuell discusses digital transformation in the mining industry where he talks about its potential, challenges and solutions. Fraud in silicosis and TB claims
The Tshiamiso Trust has issued a warning to people regarding fraudulent activities relating to claims for silicosis and TB benefits from the Trust.According to the trust, the claims system is not open yet, so no claims can yet be made. However when it opens, the Trust will communicate and claims will only be made with a Tshiamiso Trust Claims Lodgement Officer. The Trust is appealing to people wanting to claim to be careful of dishonest people promising that that they can claim compensation on their behalf. Longonjo Project update Pensana Rare Earths has provided an update on the Longonjo project. The Longonjo mine and concentrator study is advancing well with the capital costs in line with the $130 million reported in the Preliminary Feasibility study in November 2019.