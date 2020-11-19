Gold Tailings Retreatment & UN SDGs

According to Earthlife Africa Johannesburg is the most radioactive city on the planet due to gold mining heritage.

Uranium was considered merely a waste product by the late 1800s and haphazardly discarded without any recovery. Abandoned mines were not properly decommissioned and the uranium concentration in tailing disposal plants in the city is now relatively high. The effect is worst when people complain about the effects of the harmful dirt particles that make their families sick during more windy periods in August and September.The mining of uranium also has a negative environmental impact. Environmental degradation such as soil pollution and decreased ecosystem viability are issues. The most fundamental condition for the effective fulfilment of sustainable development is sustainable consumption. Throughout history, we have witnessed and keep living through great ecocides on a global scale, mainly through loss of biodiversity. The importance of sustainable development lies in all economic growth as a promotion of the well-being of its civil society, including a vested interest in protecting the environment. The private sector may be better able to adapt to sustainable development goals. Sustainability may be easier to implement in developed rather than developing countries, but it should still be a goal. Many gold mines have made great strides to reduce their ecological footprint and make sure that 21st-century gold mining is known for its sustainability and not for biodiversity loss or sweeping environmental destruction. One such mine is Pan African Resources (PAR), which has a gold mine dedicated solely to mining gold tailings and not gold ore. For the uninitiated, gold tailings are materials remaining after extracting the desirable fraction from the uneconomic fraction (gangue) of the ore. Tailings vary from overburden, which is the waste rock or other material that encases an ore or mineral body and is displaced without processing during mining.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and 17 related SDGs balance the three aspects of sustainable development – economic, social, and environmental – making them actionable for corporate leaders.